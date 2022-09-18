Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Increases By 37.5%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,308,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 951,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRLBF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Cresco Labs Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 212,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,592. The firm has a market cap of $903.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

