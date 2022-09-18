Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Decreases By 12.5%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dundee Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDEJF opened at $0.93 on Friday. Dundee has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 26.09 and a quick ratio of 25.87.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

