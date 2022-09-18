Short Interest in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Decreases By 14.7%

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,700 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 714,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In related news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $139,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,809.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,716,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,418,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

EBF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 139,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,209. Ennis has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $522.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $107.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

