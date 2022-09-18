Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Expands By 37.5%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Seacoast Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $65.08 million, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) by 1,312.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.49% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $49,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.