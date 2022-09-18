Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Expands By 21.8%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $368,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNK traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,506. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

