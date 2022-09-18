Short Interest in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Drops By 16.5%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 552,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 59.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,679,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after buying an additional 625,429 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 4,750.3% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 910,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after buying an additional 891,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,060,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 168,547 shares in the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. SEB Equity Research downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Danske downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SEB Equities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FLEX LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

FLNG stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. 1,076,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 56.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Stories

