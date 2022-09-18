Short Interest in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) Rises By 41.7%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glenfarne Merger

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGMC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 824,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 405,812 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,328,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 578,150 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Glenfarne Merger by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 84,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glenfarne Merger Price Performance

GGMC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,999. Glenfarne Merger has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Glenfarne Merger Company Profile

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

