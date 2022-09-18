Short Interest in GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Increases By 37.7%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 435,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 999.7 days.
GMO Internet Stock Performance
Shares of GMOYF stock remained flat at $18.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. GMO Internet has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $28.50.
GMO Internet Company Profile
