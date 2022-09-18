Short Interest in GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Increases By 37.7%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 435,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 999.7 days.

GMO Internet Stock Performance

Shares of GMOYF stock remained flat at $18.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. GMO Internet has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

GMO Internet Company Profile

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

