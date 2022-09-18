Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Expands By 12.7%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

Shares of GDRZF stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Friday. Gold Reserve has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

