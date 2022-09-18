Short Interest in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Declines By 15.7%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. 2,392,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,858. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 477,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 90,367 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

