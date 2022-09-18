Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Grows By 42.9%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
IQI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 331,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,244. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.