Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Grows By 42.9%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

IQI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 331,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,244. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 137,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

