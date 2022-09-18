Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Decreases By 22.3%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Japan Tobacco Trading Down 0.2 %

JAPAY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 109,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Japan Tobacco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

