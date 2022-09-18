Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Expands By 22.9%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,100 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 377,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Kaixin Auto Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kaixin Auto stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 129,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kaixin Auto has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Institutional Trading of Kaixin Auto

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

