Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Declines By 20.5%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO remained flat at $25.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $538.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Karooooo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Karooooo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KARO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

