Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Declines By 20.5%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Karooooo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KARO remained flat at $25.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $538.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KARO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karooooo (KARO)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.