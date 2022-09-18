Short Interest in Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Expands By 43.9%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,215,100 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the August 15th total of 2,233,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,143.4 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

LKREF remained flat at $7.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

