Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Drops By 18.1%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MJDLF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

Shares of MJDLF remained flat at $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

Featured Stories

