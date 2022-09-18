Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR) Drops By 22.2%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

MCAFR opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.