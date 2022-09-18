Short Interest in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Decreases By 12.5%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.28. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $76.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.36 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.79%.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 114.00%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

