Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Decreases By 26.7%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056,461 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,125,000 after buying an additional 4,050,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 245,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 132,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Price Performance

Shares of Natura &Co stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 838,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,492. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Analysts expect that Natura &Co will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

