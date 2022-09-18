Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Expands By 33.3%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NightDragon Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Trading Up 10.0 %

NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18.

