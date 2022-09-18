Short Interest in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Rises By 32.3%

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 143,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,268,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 68,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

About Ocwen Financial

OCN traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. 156,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,954. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a current ratio of 17.97. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

