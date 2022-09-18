Short Interest in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR) Declines By 20.2%

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Growth for Good Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFGDR remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

