Short Interest in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Rises By 18.8%

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 233.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,972. The company has a market capitalization of $844.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

