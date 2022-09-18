Short Interest in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Grows By 20.0%

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 999,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VEEV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,500. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,647. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,320,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

