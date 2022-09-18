Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in August

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,200 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 314,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 488.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on LWSCF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

OTCMKTS LWSCF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.83. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

