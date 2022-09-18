Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday.

Sixt Stock Performance

SIX2 stock opened at €96.55 ($98.52) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €117.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. Sixt has a 1-year low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($173.78).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

