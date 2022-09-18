Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCCAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

SCCAF opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

