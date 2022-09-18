Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Up 33.0% in August

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Snow Lake Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 801,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,515. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Snow Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres located in Manitoba.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.