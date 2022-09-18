SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $359.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $310.51 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.22 and its 200-day moving average is $290.56.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,667 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

