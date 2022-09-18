Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

