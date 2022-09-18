Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $28.15 Million Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 68,304 shares during the quarter. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 5.93% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $28,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFLT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.11%.

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.