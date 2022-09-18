Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.
Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $16.27.
Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.