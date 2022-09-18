Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

