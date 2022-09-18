Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Sells $14,360.31 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $14,360.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ragy Thomas sold 1,096 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $11,157.28.

Sprinklr stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after buying an additional 3,517,844 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after buying an additional 2,966,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

