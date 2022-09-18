Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Sells $31,250.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 24th, Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

Sprinklr Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.