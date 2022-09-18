Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Sells $31,250.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

Sprinklr Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

