Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.71.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

