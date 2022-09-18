STASIS EURO Trading Down 1% This Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $122.93 million and $11.60 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

