Stifel Nicolaus Increases Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$7.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$212.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.83.

Insider Transactions at Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$318.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.0622182 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$48,438.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,438.78. In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$61,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,517,425. Also, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$48,438.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,438.78. Insiders acquired 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $258,387 in the last ninety days.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

