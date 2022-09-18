Stifel Nicolaus Lowers GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of GURU Organic Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get GURU Organic Energy alerts:

GURU Organic Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTC GUROF opened at $4.12 on Thursday. GURU Organic Energy has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

GURU Organic Energy Company Profile

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.