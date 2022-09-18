Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $8.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

