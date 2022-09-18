StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.77. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

