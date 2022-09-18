StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of AGTC opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

See Also

