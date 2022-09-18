StockNews.com Upgrades CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CAPL opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $767.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.79. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. Equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter valued at $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

