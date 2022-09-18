Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Invests $424,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
SCHP stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $64.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83.
