Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stronghold Digital Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stronghold Digital Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors 388 2566 4717 60 2.58

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.42, indicating a potential upside of 256.18%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 56.65%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26% Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors -69.18% -1,484.70% -12.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million -$11.21 million -0.15 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors $889.86 million $6.56 million -13.88

Stronghold Digital Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining peers beat Stronghold Digital Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

