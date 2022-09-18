Supercars Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $962,156.50 (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Supercars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Supercars has a total market capitalization of $962,156.50 and approximately $13,707.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Supercars has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Supercars Profile

Supercars (CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Supercars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

