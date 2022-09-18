sUSD (SUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.06 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $76.54 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 76,098,706 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

