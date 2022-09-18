Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SY1. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Price Performance

Symrise stock opened at €98.82 ($100.84) on Wednesday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a one year high of €73.48 ($74.98). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.19.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.