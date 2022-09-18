Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.08.

Synaptics Trading Down 0.1 %

SYNA opened at $107.93 on Thursday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $104.66 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

