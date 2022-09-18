Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.08.

SYNA opened at $107.93 on Thursday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $104.66 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

