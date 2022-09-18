Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Truist Financial

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SNV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.05.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $39.08 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

