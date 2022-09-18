Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Shares of TPR opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 41.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,606 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 34.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 318,151 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Tapestry by 45.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,683 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tapestry by 4,384.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 338,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

